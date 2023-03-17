UBS in Talks to Acquire Credit Suisse, FT Reports

--UBS Group AG is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, FT reports, citing multiple unnamed people briefed on the talks.

--The boards of the banks are set to meet separately over the weekend to consider a combination, FT reports.

--The Swiss National Bank and financial regulator Finma are orchestrating the talks, FT said

--UBS is also evaluating the potential risks a deal could have for its own business, FT reports, citing an unnamed source.

Full article at https://cutt.ly/E4sTHcf

Write to (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1802ET