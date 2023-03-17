Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
17.11 CHF   -1.16%
06:03pUBS in Talks to Acquire Credit Suisse, FT Reports
DJ
05:33pUBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT
RE
05:22pUBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS in Talks to Acquire Credit Suisse, FT Reports

03/17/2023 | 06:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--UBS Group AG is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, FT reports, citing multiple unnamed people briefed on the talks.

--The boards of the banks are set to meet separately over the weekend to consider a combination, FT reports.

--The Swiss National Bank and financial regulator Finma are orchestrating the talks, FT said

--UBS is also evaluating the potential risks a deal could have for its own business, FT reports, citing an unnamed source.


Full article at https://cutt.ly/E4sTHcf


Write to (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1802ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.15% 0.6182 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.12703 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.67367 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.30% 0.134394 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-26.85%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.01% 13.246 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 0.98708 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.36% 11.7946 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.29% 0.011221 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.76% 0.7018 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.26% 0.5779 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.70% 0.012019 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.22% 0.6887 Delayed Quote.0.26%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.39% 0.088115 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.0.61%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.38% 0.9257 Delayed Quote.0.77%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
06:03pUBS in Talks to Acquire Credit Suisse, FT Reports
DJ
05:33pUBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT
RE
05:22pUBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT
RE
05:13pUBS In Talks To Acquire Credit Suisse - Ft
RE
01:00pStocks unable to shake off banking sector worries
AN
12:36pGlobal markets live: Fedex, Amgen, UBS, Baidu, Groupon...
MS
09:04aCredit Suisse Shares Resume Fall Despite Swiss National Bank Lifeline
DJ
07:19aSterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says Commerzbank
DJ
04:22aUBS, Credit Suisse Unenthusiastic on Potential Takeover, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
03:36aUbs : Transcript
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 179 M 34 693 M 34 693 M
Net income 2023 6 389 M 6 888 M 6 888 M
Net cash 2023 41 961 M 45 239 M 45 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,33x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 53 173 M 57 327 M 57 327 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,11 CHF
Average target price 22,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG0.61%57 926
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.11%95 698
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.46%35 506
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.48%33 634
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.64%25 750
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-0.83%24 269