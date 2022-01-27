UBS : included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for seventh consecutive year

New York, January 26, 2022- UBS today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, the firm has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The index includes 418 companies and measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

This year, Bloomberg expanded the index to include companies across 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financial services, technology, and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"Being included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index is incredibly rewarding and underscores UBS's commitment and focus on creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization," said Cicilia Wan, Global head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at UBS. "Our ultimate goal is to build and sustain an inclusive culture where all of our employees can achieve their full potential."



"We are proud to recognize UBS and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the US 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

For more information on the GEI visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.



To be considered for the index (which is not ranked), firms submit a social survey created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this 2022's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg, to reflect their disclosure and achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs and Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

