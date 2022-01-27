Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for seventh consecutive year

01/27/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UBS included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for seventh consecutive year
New York26 gen 2022, 13:00Media Releases Americas

New York, January 26, 2022- UBS today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, the firm has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The index includes 418 companies and measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

This year, Bloomberg expanded the index to include companies across 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financial services, technology, and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"Being included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index is incredibly rewarding and underscores UBS's commitment and focus on creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization," said Cicilia Wan, Global head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at UBS. "Our ultimate goal is to build and sustain an inclusive culture where all of our employees can achieve their full potential."

"We are proud to recognize UBS and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the US 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

For more information on the GEI visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.


Notes to Editors

About the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
To be considered for the index (which is not ranked), firms submit a social survey created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this 2022's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg, to reflect their disclosure and achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs and Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact

UBS Media Relations - Americas

ol-media-relations-americas@ubs.com

+1 212 882-5858

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:17pFinancials Down As Traders Digest Rate Outlook -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:18pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Lower, Led by Tesla, GameStop, AMC
MT
02:44pIntel Shares Decline As Q1 Profit Guidance Misses Street Views, Analysts Cut Price Targ..
MT
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
11:20aUBS Comments on the Bank of Canada's Decision to Hold Interest Rates Steady
MT
10:46aSwiss banks criticise steps to cool runaway property market
RE
09:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Are we still in the Goldilocks zone?
08:57aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 27, 2022
06:55aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Mixed as Fed -2-
DJ
06:24aUBS steps into 'Gen Z' push with $1.4 billion Wealthfront buy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 425 M 34 822 M 34 822 M
Net income 2021 6 284 M 6 748 M 6 748 M
Net cash 2021 25 426 M 27 305 M 27 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,60x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 59 315 M 63 707 M 63 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 71 427
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 17,22 CHF
Average target price 20,04 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG5.63%64 852
BLACKROCK, INC.-13.12%120 660
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.02%83 336
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.45%47 380
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.43%38 130
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-20.35%35 897