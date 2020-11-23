UBS : launches a virtual credit card and an environmentally friendly credit card made of corn

Zurich, 23 November 2020 - Shopping habits have changed dramatically - many more people now order products online and have their orders delivered to their doorstep. UBS is therefore consistently expanding its digital offering. A milestone will be the UBS Virtual Cards launching at the beginning of next year: these credit cards will be available in a purely digital form for immediate use. Clients can register a digital version of their credit card with UBS TWINT, Mobile Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay or use it in the online store.

Karin Oertli, COO Personal and Corporate Banking and Region Switzerland: 'Our cards offer our clients leading technology at attractive prices, combined with the highest security standards and our comprehensive customer service. Thanks to our broad and innovative range of cards, every client can choose their own personalized card set.'

UBS also launched the UBS Global Cards earlier this year, which are aimed primarily at frequent travelers and online shoppers and offer a real alternative to the products available at neo-banks. New debit cards have also been available since October. It's the first time a debit card can be used for online shopping. UBS clients can customize these debit cards to meet their personal security needs in UBS Digital Banking around the clock.

