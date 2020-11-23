Log in
UBS Group AG

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
UBS : launches a virtual credit card and an environmentally friendly credit card made of corn

11/23/2020 | 03:23am EST
Zurich, 23 November 2020 - Shopping habits have changed dramatically - many more people now order products online and have their orders delivered to their doorstep. UBS is therefore consistently expanding its digital offering. A milestone will be the UBS Virtual Cards launching at the beginning of next year: these credit cards will be available in a purely digital form for immediate use. Clients can register a digital version of their credit card with UBS TWINT, Mobile Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay or use it in the online store.

Karin Oertli, COO Personal and Corporate Banking and Region Switzerland: 'Our cards offer our clients leading technology at attractive prices, combined with the highest security standards and our comprehensive customer service. Thanks to our broad and innovative range of cards, every client can choose their own personalized card set.'

UBS also launched the UBS Global Cards earlier this year, which are aimed primarily at frequent travelers and online shoppers and offer a real alternative to the products available at neo-banks. New debit cards have also been available since October. It's the first time a debit card can be used for online shopping. UBS clients can customize these debit cards to meet their personal security needs in UBS Digital Banking around the clock.

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:22:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 29 088 M 31 958 M 31 958 M
Net income 2020 5 218 M 5 732 M 5 732 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,29x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 46 894 M 51 466 M 51 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 71 230
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,06 CHF
Last Close Price 13,07 CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG6.91%51 466
BLACKROCK, INC.33.82%102 595
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.60%61 118
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.74%33 567
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.82%31 125
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.10%23 973
