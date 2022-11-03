Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:20 2022-11-03 pm EDT
15.93 CHF   +0.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

UBS launches digital bond that straddles blockchain and traditional exchanges

11/03/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS AG has launched a 375 million Swiss franc ($370 million) bond that the Swiss bank said on Thursday was the world's first digital bond to be publicly traded and settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges.

The three-year bond with a 2.33% coupon will be issued on the blockchain-based platform of SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) and dual-listed on SDX and the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The digital bond has the same legal status and rating as a traditional UBS AG senior unsecured note, it said in a statement.

"We are proud to leverage distributed ledger technology to launch the inaugural UBS digital bond. This shows our commitment to support the development of new financial market infrastructure," UBS Treasurer Beatriz Martin said.

The digital bond settles via the SDX distributed ledger-based central securities depository (CSD) network. Settlement is instant and automatic and does not require a central clearing counterparty, UBS said.

Investors can settle and clear the digital bond on either SDX CSD directly or on SIX via an operational link announced last month.

The European Investment Bank last year issued its first digital bond on a public blockchain.

($1 = 1.0132 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP. 1.08% 35.49 Delayed Quote.-21.24%
UBS GROUP AG 0.28% 15.94 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 34 056 M 34 073 M 34 073 M
Net income 2022 7 170 M 7 173 M 7 173 M
Net cash 2022 41 895 M 41 915 M 41 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 50 584 M 50 608 M 50 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 72 009
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
