    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:15 2023-04-28 am EDT
18.07 CHF   +0.70%
07:44aUBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off - NZZ
RE
04/28Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
04/28Credit Suisse Paying Bonuses to Key Employees for Merger with UBS
MT
UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off - NZZ

04/30/2023 | 07:44am EDT
A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - As UBS's takeover of former rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse nears completion, details are emerging of what the new merged bank will look like.

UBS is working towards spinning off the Swiss part of Credit Suisse and having the business's current head, Andre Helfenstein, run it, NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The Swiss newspaper cited a source as saying UBS had come around to the idea of a spin-off, which it initially deemed "out of the question", amid growing public and political pressure.

UBS executives have repeatedly said that all options were still on the table concerning Credit Suisse's domestic business.

NZZ also reported several sources as confirming that former co-head of UBS's global wealth management division, Tom Naratil, would rejoin the bank, having stepped down in October.

UBS declined to comment.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.91% 0.8004 Delayed Quote.-71.04%
UBS GROUP AG 0.70% 18.065 Delayed Quote.5.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 827 M 34 618 M 34 618 M
Net income 2023 5 659 M 6 355 M 6 355 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 278 M 14 278 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,87%
Capitalization 55 139 M 61 921 M 61 921 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,07 CHF
Average target price 21,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG5.00%61 921
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.28%100 616
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%36 174
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.71%33 609
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.01%31 855
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.1.62%25 220
