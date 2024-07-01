UBS: merger of Swiss entities completed

UBS announced on Monday that it had completed the merger of the Swiss entities of UBS and Credit Suisse, a decisive step in the integration of the two groups.



Following the completion of the merger between UBS Switzerland AG and Credit Suisse (Suisse) SA, the latter was today deleted from the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zurich and no longer exists as a separate legal entity.



All rights and obligations of Credit Suisse (Suisse) AG have thus been transferred to UBS Switzerland AG.



The merger will thus enable the migration of Credit Suisse (Suisse) AG's clients and business activities to the UBS platform, a process which will largely take place by 2025.



Following completion of the merger, André Helfenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse (Suisse) AG, has decided to leave the newly merged entity.



