UBS: merger of Swiss entities completed
Following the completion of the merger between UBS Switzerland AG and Credit Suisse (Suisse) SA, the latter was today deleted from the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zurich and no longer exists as a separate legal entity.
All rights and obligations of Credit Suisse (Suisse) AG have thus been transferred to UBS Switzerland AG.
The merger will thus enable the migration of Credit Suisse (Suisse) AG's clients and business activities to the UBS platform, a process which will largely take place by 2025.
Following completion of the merger, André Helfenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse (Suisse) AG, has decided to leave the newly merged entity.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction