UBS: merger with Credit Suisse finalized

May 31, 2024 at 10:18 am EDT

UBS Group AG announces that it has completed the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG, which was made possible thanks to the support of global regulators.



As a result, Credit Suisse AG has been deleted from the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zurich and no longer exists as a separate entity. UBS AG takes over all the rights and obligations of Credit Suisse, including its debts.



The merger will gradually facilitate the migration of Credit Suisse customers and operations to UBS platforms.



According to Sergio P. Ermotti, head of UBS Group, the merger is 'crucial for client integration' and will bring benefits in terms of 'costs, capital, financing and taxation from the second half of 2024'.



