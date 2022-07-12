Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-12 am EDT
15.83 CHF   +2.16%
05:28pUBS names global wealth management chief
RE
04:44pUBS's Iqbal Khan named solo head of global wealth management, Naratil steps down
RE
09:19aUBS Advisor Drew Freides named Top Private Wealth Advisor in Los Angeles by Forbes/SHOOK Research
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS names global wealth management chief

07/12/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG, the world's biggest wealth manager, on Monday named Iqbal Khan the sole head of the Swiss bank's global wealth management division in an executive board reshuffle.

Khan will take over in October when Tom Naratil, who had been Khan's co-president of global wealth management and president of UBS Americas, steps down, according to a press release from the bank.

Naureen Hassan, the second-ranking officer at the New York Federal Reserve, will replace Naratil as president of UBS Americas. Hassan served as first vice president and chief operating officer at the New York Fed, and prior to that worked at Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. wealth management firm.

The changes come as UBS, under Chief Executive Ralph Hamers, works to leverage technology and integrate recent fintech acquisitions to increase revenues, expand its client base and cut costs.

Under Naratil, UBS in the Americas agreed to pay $1.4 billion for the U.S.-focused digital investing platform Wealthfront, which has more than $27 billion in assets under management and about 470,000 clients.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.6751 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.18805 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.7673 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.00292 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012585 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.16% 75.94 Delayed Quote.-22.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.61259 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
UBS GROUP AG 2.16% 15.825 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:28pUBS names global wealth management chief
RE
04:44pUBS's Iqbal Khan named solo head of global wealth management, Naratil steps down
RE
09:19aUBS Advisor Drew Freides named Top Private Wealth Advisor in Los Angeles by Forbes/SHOO..
BU
04:50aUBS AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
03:03aUBS to Redeem $3.25 Billion of Fixed, Floating Rate Notes in August
MT
02:44aUBS : Redemption of UBS Group AG senior unsecured notes
PU
07/10UBS Faces Criminal Compliant Over Funds Sent to Former Congolese President's Associate
MT
07/08UBS Faces Allegations of Laundering Congolese Public Funds in Swiss Criminal Complaint
MT
07/08Criminal complaint filed against UBS over DRC-linked funds
RE
07/06UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 538 M 35 211 M 35 211 M
Net income 2022 7 561 M 7 708 M 7 708 M
Net cash 2022 56 824 M 57 931 M 57 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 53 000 M 54 032 M 54 032 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,11x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,83 CHF
Average target price 20,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-5.66%52 971
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.92%91 659
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.88%69 857
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.19%33 693
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.81%29 125
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-41.03%25 707