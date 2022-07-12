UBS names global wealth management chief

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG, the
world's biggest wealth manager, on Monday named Iqbal Khan the
sole head of the Swiss bank's global wealth management division
in an executive board reshuffle.
Khan will take over in October when Tom Naratil, who had
been Khan's co-president of global wealth management and
president of UBS Americas, steps down, according to a press
release from the bank.
Naureen Hassan, the second-ranking officer at the New York
Federal Reserve, will replace Naratil as president of UBS
Americas. Hassan served as first vice president and chief
operating officer at the New York Fed, and prior to that worked
at Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. wealth management firm.
The changes come as UBS, under Chief Executive Ralph Hamers,
works to leverage technology and integrate recent fintech
acquisitions to increase revenues, expand its client base and
cut costs.
Under Naratil, UBS in the Americas agreed to pay $1.4
billion for the U.S.-focused digital investing platform
Wealthfront, which has more than $27 billion in assets under
management and about 470,000 clients.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese
and Richard Chang)