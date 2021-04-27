Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : 18 person advisor team at UBS named to Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list

04/27/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Wickham Cash Partners, a Private Wealth team in the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2021. The 18 person, Charlotte-based team is led by advisors Mitchell Wickham, Greg Cash, Ron Bryson, North Moore, Trevor Hoke and Ray Evans.

With over 200 years of collective experience and drawing on the powerful global resources of UBS, Wickham Cash Partners’ 60 year legacy is built on the foundation of their commitment to serve each client using comprehensive solutions focused on targeted results, delivered through a dedicated service model.

"We are extremely proud of the Wickham Cash Partners team for this accomplishment,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “This team is one of the leading private wealth teams in the country, and it is gratifying to see their hard work and dedication to clients recognized throughout the industry.”

This year’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list highlights teams that specialize in serving individuals and families. The teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
11:34aUBS  : 18 person advisor team at UBS named to Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Ma..
BU
11:26aUBS Asks What Is Coming Next Following The Bank of Japan's Policy Meeting
MT
11:20aWESTROCK  : UBS Adjusts WestRock's Price Target to $61 From $59, Maintains Buy R..
MT
11:17aPACKAGING OF AMERICA  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Packaging Corp. of America t..
MT
11:16aINTERNATIONAL PAPER  : UBS Adjusts International Paper's Price Target to $44 Fro..
MT
11:09aVISTRA  : UBS Adjusts Vistra Energy's Price Target to $24 From $28; Buy Rating K..
MT
11:08aTEXAS ROADHOUSE  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Texas Roadhouse to $102 From $87 ..
MT
11:00aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Restaurant Brands..
MT
10:58aSBA COMMUNICATIONS  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on SBA Communications to $350 Fro..
MT
10:55aCADENCE DESIGN  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Cadence Design Systems to $147 Fro..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 735 M 32 560 M 32 560 M
Net income 2021 4 778 M 5 232 M 5 232 M
Net cash 2021 7 354 M 8 052 M 8 052 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 50 148 M 54 828 M 54 914 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 71 551
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,85 CHF
Last Close Price 14,12 CHF
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG13.23%54 828
BLACKROCK, INC.12.70%124 908
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.01%69 090
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.36%42 119
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.17.95%40 673
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.28.20%28 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ