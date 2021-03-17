Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/17 07:49:21 am
14.393 CHF   +0.65%
07:40aUBS  : AM Launches Climate-Aware ETF
DJ
06:33aWACKER CHEMIE AG  : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:33aU.S. SPACs overtake 2020 haul in less than three months
RE
UBS : AM Launches Climate-Aware ETF

03/17/2021 | 07:40am EDT
All news about UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 28 825 M 31 107 M 31 107 M
Net income 2021 4 408 M 4 757 M 4 757 M
Net cash 2021 7 165 M 7 732 M 7 732 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 50 788 M 54 829 M 54 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 71 551
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,38 CHF
Last Close Price 14,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG14.68%54 294
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.35%109 745
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.95%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.14.59%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.94%29 434
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.79%26 635
