UBS : AM Launches Climate-Aware ETF
Sales 2021
|
28 825 M
31 107 M
31 107 M
Net income 2021
|
4 408 M
4 757 M
4 757 M
Net cash 2021
|
7 165 M
7 732 M
7 732 M
P/E ratio 2021
|11,9x
Yield 2021
|2,52%
Capitalization
|
50 788 M
54 829 M
54 807 M
EV / Sales 2021
|1,51x
EV / Sales 2022
|1,48x
Nbr of Employees
|71 551
Free-Float
|92,0%
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
|21
Average target price
|
15,38 CHF
Last Close Price
|
14,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target
|
18,9%
Spread / Average Target
|
7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target
|
-9,09%