UBS : Adjusts 2020 Net Profit Down Slightly From Unaudited Results

By Pietro Lombardi



UBS Group AG said Friday that it had net profit of $6.56 billion last year, according to its audited results, compared with the $6.63 billion profit it reported in its unaudited results in January.

"Provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters increased, which reduced 2020 operating profit before tax and 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders each by $72 million," it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0223ET