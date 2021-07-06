Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Redemption of UBS Group AG additional tier 1 instrument

07/06/2021 | 02:18am EDT
Zurich, 6 July 2021 - UBS announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.1bn additional tier 1 instrument with ISIN CH0331455318 (the 'AT1 instrument') on 10 August 2021, the first call date. The AT1 instrument was issued by UBS Group AG on 10 August 2016 and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 06:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 118 M 32 708 M 32 708 M
Net income 2021 4 772 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
Net cash 2021 1 538 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 48 175 M 52 236 M 52 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 71 779
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,31 CHF
Average target price 16,19 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG14.76%55 145
BLACKROCK, INC.23.85%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.18%78 923
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.74%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.46%44 625
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.83%28 945