UBS : Redemption of UBS Group AG additional tier 1 instrument

Zurich, 6 July 2021 - UBS announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.1bn additional tier 1 instrument with ISIN CH0331455318 (the 'AT1 instrument') on 10 August 2021, the first call date. The AT1 instrument was issued by UBS Group AG on 10 August 2016 and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG