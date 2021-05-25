Log in
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
UBS : Two UBS Advisors in San Diego Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Advisors List

05/25/2021
UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in San Diego have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The advisors are Courtney Liddy of the Downtown office and Kalyn Maher Walker of the Carmel Valley San Diego office.

“We are proud that these accomplished advisors have been recognized to this prestigious list," said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Both Courtney and Kalyn provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice and both have been named to this list several times. It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their long-standing dedication to clients.”

Courtney is a Managing Director at UBS and she and her team serve the diverse and dynamic needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. Courtney ranked #59 on this year’s list of 1,000 female advisors and has been recognized by Forbes since 2019 for her commitment to clients. Courtney serves on the national board of Humble Design, which furnishes homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness and has been an active member of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families. She is FINRA-registered in 24 states and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC℠) designation.

Kalyn is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) and holds Series 7 and 66 FINRA securities licenses, registered in 21 states, as well the State of California Insurance License. Kalyn and her team focus on advising families on multigenerational wealth planning. She has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list every year since 2019. She and her family are actively involved in supporting the Special Olympics and The Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad.

This year's list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world’s largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 697 M 33 136 M 33 136 M
Net income 2021 4 597 M 5 130 M 5 130 M
Net cash 2021 1 522 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 50 240 M 56 017 M 56 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 71 779
Free-Float 90,4%
