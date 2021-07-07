Log in
UBS : advisor Courtney Liddy named to Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

07/07/2021 | 11:31am EDT
UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Courtney Liddy, CRPC®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the firm’s San Diego market, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list for 2021. This is one of many recognitions Ms. Liddy has received in the past decade, including being named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list in 2011 and 2012.

“This is a well-deserved recognition for Courtney," said Scott Hollaender, Branch Manager of the Downtown San Diego office at UBS Wealth Management USA. "She and her team have achieved great success through dedication, focus, and commitment to clients, family, and community.”

Ms. Liddy holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor certification and is FINRA-registered in 24 states. She has been in the industry for over 25 years and with UBS since 2013, building a successful business focused on the dynamic needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses by using concentrated stock strategies, liability management, estate planning insights, and institutional money management. She also ranked #8 on this year’s Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Southern California (High Net Worth) and #59 on this year’s Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

Ms. Liddy serves on the national board of Humble Design, which furnishes homes of families emerging from homelessness, and has been an active member of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California in finance with a minor in civil engineering.

The Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list reflects assets under management, revenue the advisors generate for their firms, and the quality of their practices. This does not include investment performance, as clients with accounts often exceeding $10 million pursue a range of goals, with asset preservation at the forefront.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/women.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

 


© Business Wire 2021
