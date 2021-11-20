UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS on
Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm
Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its
chairman next year.
"With Colm Kelleher's nomination, UBS is pleased to propose
a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding
of the global banking landscape," outgoing Chairman Axel Weber
said in a statement.
“His more than 30 years of leadership experience in banking
and excellent relationships around the world make Colm an ideal
fit for UBS," Weber said.
The board of Switzerland's biggest bank had been aiming to
pick a new chairman by the end of the year. UBS shareholders
must now approve the appointment of Kelleher at their annual
meeting on April 6 next year.
Kelleher retired from his post at Morgan Stanley in 2019
after three decades at the U.S. investment bank but stayed on as
a special adviser.
As Morgan Stanley's finance chief during the financial
crisis, Kelleher saved the bank by drastically shrinking its
balance sheet and converting it into a traditional bank holding
company so it could access funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve
and negotiated a $9 billion investment from Japanese bank
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
UBS also said it would nominate Lukas Gaehwiler for election
to the UBS board as vice chairman.
