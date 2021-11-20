Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

11/20/2021 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS on Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its chairman next year.

"With Colm Kelleher's nomination, UBS is pleased to propose a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding of the global banking landscape," outgoing Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.

“His more than 30 years of leadership experience in banking and excellent relationships around the world make Colm an ideal fit for UBS," Weber said.

The board of Switzerland's biggest bank had been aiming to pick a new chairman by the end of the year. UBS shareholders must now approve the appointment of Kelleher at their annual meeting on April 6 next year.

Kelleher retired from his post at Morgan Stanley in 2019 after three decades at the U.S. investment bank but stayed on as a special adviser.

As Morgan Stanley's finance chief during the financial crisis, Kelleher saved the bank by drastically shrinking its balance sheet and converting it into a traditional bank holding company so it could access funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve and negotiated a $9 billion investment from Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

UBS also said it would nominate Lukas Gaehwiler for election to the UBS board as vice chairman. (Reporting by Brenna Huges Neghaiwi; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
07:16aUBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
07:12aUBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
11/19Mustier Isn't Considering Any Job Offers, Spokeswoman Says After UBS Shortlist Report
DJ
11/19UBS Taps Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier as Possible New Chairman -Reuters
DJ
11/19UBS Considering Former UniCredit CEO For Chairman Role
MT
11/19Hong Kong fines ICBC, UBS units, others $5.7 million for anti-money laundering breaches
RE
11/19AXEL WEBER : Exclusive - UBS shortlists ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier to succeed chairman Weber..
RE
11/19Ubs has former unicredit ceo mustier on its shortlist to succeed chairman weber -source..
RE
11/19Gold rises as inflation risks buoy safe-haven appeal
RE
11/19Singapore business events bounce back post COVID, Hong Kong flounders
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 581 M 35 063 M 35 063 M
Net income 2021 6 317 M 6 798 M 6 798 M
Net cash 2021 12 639 M 13 602 M 13 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 55 956 M 60 417 M 60 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 71 427
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,24 CHF
Average target price 18,96 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG30.23%60 417
BLACKROCK, INC.27.89%138 997
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.29%93 595
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.39.43%47 319
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.78%47 130
STATE STREET CORPORATION30.19%34 643