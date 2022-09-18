UBS recruits 'content reviewers' to vet its Chinese publications -FT

Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-16 am EDT
15.78 CHF   -2.68%
06:42aUBS recruits 'content reviewers' to vet its Chinese publications -FT
RE
09/16Prime brokers fight for clients after Credit Suisse's exit
RE
09/15$368 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS in Greater Los Angeles Market
BU
09/18/2022 | 06:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich

(Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS is hiring a team of 'content reviewers' to make sure that Chinese research publications by its analysts are free from any "sensitivities", the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

A job advertisement posted by the bank in July for its global wealth management division said that the reviewers would have to make sure the language, tone and content of the reports were appropriate and adhered to regulatory as well as internal guidelines, the newspaper reported.

The bank now has one employee who sits alongside the research editing team, the newspaper added, citing a person close to the hiring process.

UBS did not immediately reply to a Reuters' query for comment.

The move comes three years after UBS global chief economist Paul Donovan was suspended over a comment about pigs in China that triggered a row with clients who perceived the remark as a racist slur.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
