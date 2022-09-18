UBS recruits 'content reviewers' to vet its Chinese publications -FT

A job advertisement posted by the bank in July for its global wealth management division said that the reviewers would have to make sure the language, tone and content of the reports were appropriate and adhered to regulatory as well as internal guidelines, the newspaper reported.

The bank now has one employee who sits alongside the research editing team, the newspaper added, citing a person close to the hiring process.

UBS did not immediately reply to a Reuters' query for comment.

The move comes three years after UBS global chief economist Paul Donovan was suspended over a comment about pigs in China that triggered a row with clients who perceived the remark as a racist slur.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)