Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
17.11 CHF   -1.16%
10:12aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT
RE
09:50aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT
RE
08:53aUBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT

03/18/2023 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank and Swiss regulator Finma have told their international counterparts that they regard a merger deal with UBS as the only option to arrest a collapse in confidence in Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

UBS Group AG , Credit Suisse Group and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on the merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6182 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.12703 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.67367 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.30% 0.134394 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.00% 13.246 Delayed Quote.0.35%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 0.98708 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.36% 11.7946 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.29% 0.011221 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.48% 0.6984 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.00% 0.5779 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.70% 0.012019 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6887 Delayed Quote.0.41%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.39% 0.088115 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.38% 0.9257 Delayed Quote.0.53%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
10:12aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT
RE
09:50aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT
RE
08:53aUBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
RE
08:28aUBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
RE
08:12aUBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News
RE
07:44aUBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News
RE
07:42aGoldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis
RE
06:56aBlackRock says not participating in any plans to acquire Credit Suisse
RE
06:42aBlackRock plans rival Credit Suisse takeover bid - FT
RE
02:42aCredit Suisse meets to weigh options, under pressure to merge with UBS
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 179 M 34 693 M 34 693 M
Net income 2023 6 389 M 6 888 M 6 888 M
Net cash 2023 41 961 M 45 239 M 45 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,33x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 53 173 M 57 327 M 57 327 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,11 CHF
Average target price 22,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-0.55%57 327
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 657
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%34 050
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.62%29 592
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.48%24 723
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-0.82%24 273