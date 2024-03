ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - UBS on Thursday said its CEO Sergio Ermotti picked up 14.4 million Swiss francs in 2023 after taking over the Swiss bank's helm for a second bout following its takeover of former rival Credit Suisse last March.

Overall, UBS executives picked up compensation of 140.3 million Swiss francs in 2023, a large leap from 106.9 million francs in 2022.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)