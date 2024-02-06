BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - UBS Group on Tuesday reported a loss of $279 million attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter, less than the expected loss of $285 million forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll. (Reporting by Noele Illien, Writing by Rachel More)
