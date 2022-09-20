UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group is seeing
positive flows of client funds this quarter, the co-head of the
Swiss bank's wealth management business said on Tuesday.
The first quarter had been pretty strong and it viewed the
slowdown in the second quarter as an "anomaly", Iqbal Khan told
the BofA Global Research financials conference.
"As of this quarter we are seeing positive flows," he said
without being specific. He said the bank's performance made him
confident about its ambition to boost net new fee-earning assets
by 5%.
UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, will focus on
organic growth in the U.S. market after calling off a planned
$1.4 billion acquisition of Wealthfront, Khan said.
Khan said UBS strategy was about gaining scale and raising
profitability in the U.S. market, capturing growth in Asia,
gaining profitability in the EMEA region, and working on market
share and cost discipline in Switzerland.
Khan, who joined Switzerland's biggest bank in 2019 to
co-head its flagship division, will become sole head of the
business when co-president Tom Naratil steps down next month
after decades with the bank.
