UBS sells 36.01% stake in Credit Suisse Securities in China to Beijing State-owned Assets Management

Beijing, 24 June 2024 - UBS announces that the firm and Founder Securities Co., Ltd. (Founder Securities) have entered into a three-party agreement with Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. (BSAM) for the sale of a total of 85.01% stake in Credit Suisse Securities (China) Limited (CSS) to BSAM, following a comprehensive and competitive process. The transaction includes UBS AG's sale of a 36.01% stake in CSS for a consideration of US$91.4 million1 (RMB650.5 million) and Founder Securities' sale of a 49% stake in CSS for a consideration of US$124 million1 (RMB885 million). The completion of the transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

CSS was formed in 2008 as a securities joint venture in China by Credit Suisse AG and Founder Securities. Since June 2020, Credit Suisse AG has held a 51% shareholding of the joint venture, with Founder Securities owning the remaining stake. Credit Suisse AG has been part of the UBS group since June 2023 and on 31 May 2024 the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG was completed, crossing an important milestone for the firm.

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group CEO of UBS, said, "China is a key market for UBS. Our acquisition of Credit Suisse means a bigger presence for us there. However, we have a comprehensive onshore multi-entity set-up across the two firms with specific regulatory requirements to comply with. So it is optimal for us to sell the 36.01% stake in CSS to our key long-term business partner with whom we have worked closely for almost 20 years to develop our business in China. We have had a longstanding presence on the mainland for 35 years and we will continue to expand in this important market."

Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. said that BSAM is one of the few municipal state-owned enterprises in Beijing with finance as its core business, covering banking, securities, factor market, consumer finance, etc., and has extensive experience in the management of financial enterprises. BSAM and UBS have a close working relationship for nearly 20 years, and the acquisition of the stake in CSS marks the further collaboration between the two parties. This also demonstrates a solid measure that answers to the country and Beijing's relevant requirements for the financial industry to support the real economy.

Following the completion of the transaction, UBS AG and BSAM will hold 14.99% and 85.01% in CSS respectively.

1Based on exchange rate of 1 USD = 7.1201 RMB as of 24 June 2024