UBS shares hit as European banks slide

March 24 (Reuters) - Banking stocks fell again on Friday
after a tumultuous week with investors worried that the worst
problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis were not
yet contained.
The index of top European banks fell 2.2% in early
trade with shares in Swiss bank UBS Group AG down 6.4%.
Deutsche Bank was down 5.4% after a sharp jump in
the cost of insuring against the risk of default late on
Thursday.
After the sudden collapse this month of two U.S. regional
banks sparked turmoil in the sector, UBS was rushed into taking
over Credit Suisse AG on Sunday after the troubled
Swiss lender lost the confidence of investors.
Swiss authorities and UBS are racing to close the takeover
within as little as a month, according to two sources with
knowledge of the plans, to try to retain Credit Suisse's clients
and employees.
Bloomberg News reported that Credit Suisse and UBS are among
banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice probe into
whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade
sanctions.
Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment while the Justice
Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed
requests for comment.
The falls in European banking stocks followed losses in the
U.S. on Thursday where investors were looking to see how far the
authorities would go to shore up the sector, particularly
fragile regional banks.
For the fourth time in a week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen spoke on Thursday aiming to reassure Americans that the
U.S. banking system is safe.
She told U.S. lawmakers that bank regulators and the
Treasury were prepared to make comprehensive deposit guarantees
at other banks as they did at failed Silicon Valley Bank
and Signature Bank
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Reuters bureaus;
writing Toby Chopra; editing by Jason Neely)