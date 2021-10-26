Log in
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/25 11:30:32 am
16.36 CHF   +1.80%
01:34aUBS : plans digital banking model for the mass affluent in America
RE
01:27aUBS : surprises with 9% rise in Q3 net profit
RE
01:11aUBS : Q3 Profit Rises On Higher Interest, Fee, Commission Income
MT
UBS : surprises with 9% rise in Q3 net profit

10/26/2021 | 01:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS posted a 9% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as continued trading helped the world's largest wealth manager to its best quarterly profit since 2015.

Its third-quarter net profit of $2.279 billion easily surpassed a median estimate of $1.596 billion from a poll of 23 analysts compiled by Switzerland's largest bank.

"Our business momentum, our focus on fueling growth, on disciplined execution and on delivering our full ecosystem to clients - all of this led to another strong quarter across all of our business divisions and regions," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.

In each of the last four quarters, UBS saw double-digit percent gains in net profit as buoyant markets helped it generate higher earnings off of managing money for the rich.

From July through September, favourable market conditions and higher lending and trading amongst its wealthy clientele unexpectedly helped raise earnings over the bumper levels reported in the third quarter of last year.

The profit hike comes on the heels of a stellar quarter for U.S. and British banks which, encouraged by economic rebounds, released cash set aside for pandemic losses. A record wave of dealmaking activity also bolstered results for the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

Pre-tax profit for UBS's investment banking division jumped 32%. A rise in dealmaking offset a 7% drop in global markets trading revenues that came after results in the prior year period were boosted by a one-off gain.

Its flagship wealth management business saw pre-tax profit rise 43%. Switzerland's biggest bank also said it wants to build a digitally scalable advice model for affluent clients in the Americas as part of its 2025 vision, to be presented in February.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields and Edwina Gibbs)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi


© Reuters 2021
