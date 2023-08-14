By Dean Seal

UBS has agreed to pay $1.44 billion to settle a case from the U.S. Department of Justice related to the issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities in the leadup to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the Swiss bank's fine resolves allegations that it lied to investors about the quality of residential mortgage-backed securities they bought in 2006 and 2007.

The settlement would resolve the last case the DOJ brought against a big bank over its role in the 2008 financial crisis, the agency said.

"UBS' conduct at issue in this case played a significant role in causing a financial crisis that harmed millions of Americans," U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said.

UBS said Monday that the settlement has been fully provisioned in prior periods.

