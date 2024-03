Miriam Mukuru

UBS said that it will redeem all of its outstanding 1.5 billion euros ($1.62 billion) callable senior notes with a 1% coupon rate on the optional redemption date of March 21.

The last trading day of the notes will be March 19, UBS said.

The notes were issued by UBS Group AG on March 21, 2022 and they are listed on the Swiss Exchange.

