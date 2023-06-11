Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:15 2023-06-09 am EDT
18.20 CHF   -0.30%
04:33pUBS to impose restrictions on Credit Suisse bankers after takeover complete, FT says
RE
06/10Credit Suisse CEO memo signals UBS deal to close Monday - Bloomberg
RE
06/09Sector Update: Financial Stocks Steady Late Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS to impose restrictions on Credit Suisse bankers after takeover complete, FT says

06/11/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Illustration shows UBS Group and Credit Suisse logos

(Reuters) - UBS AG is set to impose tight restrictions on Credit Suisse bankers, including a ban on new clients from high-risk countries and on complex financial products, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS will close on Monday.

UBS has come up with a list of nearly two dozen "red lines" that prohibit Credit Suisse staff from a range of activities, which include taking on clients from countries such as Libya, Russia, Sudan and Venezuela and launching new products without approval from UBS managers, the FT report added.

Ukrainian politicians and state-owned enterprises will also be blocked to prevent potential money laundering, the report said.

The Swiss government agreed on Friday to guarantee up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.96 billion) of losses UBS may incur from the sale of its rival's assets beyond 5 billion francs the lender is due to cover itself.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, while UBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.9038 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.37% 0.808 Delayed Quote.-70.77%
UBS GROUP AG -0.30% 18.2 Delayed Quote.5.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.11% 81.705 Delayed Quote.13.89%
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 802 M 34 137 M 34 137 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 171 M 6 171 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 091 M 14 091 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 54 413 M 60 305 M 60 305 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,20 CHF
Average target price 21,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG5.78%60 305
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.42%102 498
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.87%51 874
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.14.41%41 409
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.39%35 061
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.96%32 749
