  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06:05 2023-05-03 am EDT
17.63 CHF   -0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis - SEC filing

05/03/2023 | 03:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS in February had concluded that buying its stricken competitor Credit Suisse was not desirable, but that further analysis was needed, an SEC filing showed on Wednesday.

UBS had been assessing the possible impact of a transaction with Credit Suisse since December, the filing showed.

In March UBS agreed to takeover its struggling rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion) and said it would assume up to 5 billion ($5.61 billion) in losses, as part of a deal hastily arranged by Swiss authorities.

The Swiss authorities and UBS Group AG have been racing to close the takeover as soon as possible in an effort to retain the lender's clients and employees, Reuters has reported.

Last month, UBS secured temporary approval from European Union antitrust regulators, but still needs to seek clearance under EU merger rules, while the U.S. Federal Reserve approved the UBS Group's acquisition of Credit Suisse's U.S. subsidiaries.

(Writing by Matthias Williams and Tomasz Janowski, Editing by Friederike Hene and Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about UBS GROUP AG
03:54aUBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis - SEC filing
RE
05/02Global markets live: HSBC, Logitech, Uber, IBM, BP...
MS
05/02UBS Advisor Team Mainsail Wealth Partners Named to the Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth ..
BU
05/02Lawsuits lodged over state-backed Credit Suisse takeover
RE
05/02Swiss Financial Regulator Faces Credit Suisse Bondholders Lawsuit Over Writedown of Add..
MT
05/02HSBC soothes shareholders by restoring dividend as profit triples
RE
05/02US Supreme Court Hearing Set to Commence in UBS Whistleblower Case
MT
05/02Credit Suisse Shareholder Saudi National Bank to Own Less than 1% UBS Stake
MT
05/01UBS Enlists Former CFO to Lead Credit Suisse Integration
MT
05/01U.S. Supreme Court to examine whistleblower claims against financial firms in UBS case
RE
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 30 827 M 34 392 M 34 392 M
Net income 2023 5 659 M 6 314 M 6 314 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 185 M 14 185 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,87%
Capitalization 55 139 M 61 516 M 61 516 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,07 CHF
Average target price 21,35 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG2.88%61 516
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.07%99 382
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%36 362
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.43%33 254
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.51%31 589
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.2.06%24 991
