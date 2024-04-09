April 9 (Reuters) - UBS Group is in discussions to attain full ownership of its China platform by swapping its holding in Credit Suisse's onshore securities venture with a Beijing government investment fund, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The Zurich-based lender is proposing to buy the remaining 33% stake in UBS Securities from Beijing state-owned Assets Management, and in return, sell up to its entire 51% position in Credit Suisse Securities (China) as part of the transaction, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

UBS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)