UBS Group AG is a holding company that operates in four areas: - wealth management (54.3% of revenues); - investment banking (24.9%); - retail and corporate banking (12.3%); - asset management (8.5%). At the end of 2022, the group had CHF 525.1 billion in current deposits and CHF 387.2 billion in current loans. Operating income breaks down geographically as follows: Switzerland (22.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.2%), Americas (39.9%), Asia/Pacific (16.2%) and other (1.4%).