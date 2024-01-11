Jan 11 (Reuters) - UBS, the Zurich-based banking giant, will let some clients who desire to trade bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) do so, subject to some conditions, CoinDesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|46,450.2 USD
|-0.47%
|+8.90%
|-
|42,293.2 EUR
|-0.64%
|+8.25%
|-
|25.02 CHF
|-1.73%
|+0.28%
|96 650 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.14%
|96 650 M $
|-2.36%
|118 B $
|-1.13%
|61 770 M $
|+2.65%
|54 894 M $
|+1.31%
|40 553 M $
|-0.41%
|38 251 M $
|-5.95%
|28 185 M $
|+1.46%
|23 998 M $
|-1.55%
|23 637 M $
|+0.38%
|18 835 M $
