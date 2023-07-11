(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

UCapital24 rises 11% after losing nearly 16% in the last month, 54% in the last six and 66% in the last twelve.

Visibilia Editore follows with 6.6 percent after registering a plus 190 percent in the last month, 607 percent in the last six and 3.6 percent in the last twelve.

LOSERS

Fenix Entertainment does worst of all and gives up 24% after a 67% red in the last month and a 99% drop in the last six and the last 12.

Illa is in the red by 10% after losing 68% in the last month, as well as in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has given up 96%.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

