(Alliance News) - Fininvest has begun the search for the right buyer for Monza Calcio after seeing several negotiations fall through.

The Berlusconi family's financial company prefers to exit the club as soccer is no longer part of the group's core business and, following the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the sale process has taken anacceleration.

The new buyer is required to have a vision in line with Fininvest's on the future of the team. In addition, there is the issue of Adriano Galliani, who would like to remain at the helm of the Monzese.

Into this scenario, comes UCapital, a financial group led by Gian Maria Feleppa, which, also pushed by a strong and influential wing of the FIGC, has brought a string of international investors to Fininvest's top management. In addition, UCapital is working to bring a new cordate to Minza, with a project in line with the vision of the current ownership.

Entering the game was the FIGC itself, which, at a very delicate and confusing time, has strong exponents within it who aim to revolutionize the soccer system.

The goal is to imitate the system of the, although the Italian system is, however, still very far from the English model. The teams are not competitive and, very often, are on the verge of bankruptcy due to mismanagement and few financial resources compared to the vast majority part of their European rivals.

And this is where the UCapital group comes in, called in by some FIGC executives to try to provide solutions. UCapital, in fact it seems, has shared a plan that is still private and confidential and would involve all Serie A and Serie B teams, allowing them to raise more financial resources, involve their fans more and get more sponsors and advertising revenue.

The plan calls for a start in the coming year but, in the meantime, the FIGC, or at least one wing of it, has enthusiastically welcomed UCapital's plan.

It appears, from sources inside the FIGC, that the latter is strongly pushing Feleppa to speed up this process by bringing international investors to Italy to interact with soccer clubs.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

