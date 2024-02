(Alliance News) - UCapital24 Spa announced Monday that shareholders have appointed members to its board of directors, which will be led by Gianmaria Feleppa.

Erika Gabrielli, Andrea Arnone, Massimo Zucca and Mauro Messina join the board. Gabrielli is independent.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

