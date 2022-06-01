Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06/01 05:37:05 am EDT
82.86 EUR   +0.85%
05:24aEULAR 2022 : UCB unites with the community to share the latest scientific breakthroughs and clinical research in rheumatology
PU
05/30UCB : Piloting wearable sensor technologies for clinical trials
PU
05/25UCB - Transparency notification FMR LLC
AQ
EULAR 2022: UCB unites with the community to share the latest scientific breakthroughs and clinical research in rheumatology

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
As an organisation, we always feel a great sense of pride when UCB takes part in the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology, and this year feels extra special. EULAR is celebrating an impressive milestone - its 75th anniversary - and the congress is being held as a hybrid congress for the very first time. Thousands of delegates from across the world will be coming together both virtually and on-site in Copenhagen, Denmark. The opportunity to connect virtually for the last two years has been invaluable, however, being able to meet with some of our friends and colleagues in person for scientific exchange is something I am sure we are all looking forward to.

At this year's congress, UCB will be sharing a wealth of new and important clinical data. In particular, we are proud to be sharing the first presentations of our pivotal Phase 3 data from our extensive research programmes in psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. The depth of our research programmes is testimony to our continuing commitment to delivering real value for people living with these conditions.

In addition, our three sponsored scientific symposia will bring the rheumatology community together to discuss and debate 'Raising the Target for Patients Living with Psoriatic Arthritis', 'Raising the Target for Patients Living with Axial Spondyloarthritis' and 'Evolving Concepts in axSpA-2022 Update'. To enhance scientific exchange, we are also pleased to support a 'Consult the Expert' session focused on enthesitis management. We look forward to continuing discussions around the latest advancements in the rheumatology field at our exhibition booth, where members of our UCB team will be ready and pleased to welcome all those in attendance.

We are honoured to be partnering with our esteemed colleagues and peers to drive the future of rheumatology at this year's congress. We look forward to being a part of EULAR 2022!

You can stay up to date on the latest UCB news at EULAR 2022 through our social media channels (Twitter, LinkedIn).

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 301 M 5 687 M 5 687 M
Net income 2022 770 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2022 1 694 M 1 817 M 1 817 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 15 543 M 16 675 M 16 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 284
Free-Float 59,1%
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 82,16 €
Average target price 117,23 €
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB-18.13%16 675
CSL LIMITED-5.75%93 864
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.20%48 553
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-39.06%31 183
BIOGEN INC.-16.64%29 290
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-29.95%20 931