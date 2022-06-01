EULAR 2022: UCB unites with the community to share the latest scientific breakthroughs and clinical research in rheumatology

As an organisation, we always feel a great sense of pride when UCB takes part in the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology, and this year feels extra special. EULAR is celebrating an impressive milestone - its 75th anniversary - and the congress is being held as a hybrid congress for the very first time. Thousands of delegates from across the world will be coming together both virtually and on-site in Copenhagen, Denmark. The opportunity to connect virtually for the last two years has been invaluable, however, being able to meet with some of our friends and colleagues in person for scientific exchange is something I am sure we are all looking forward to.

At this year's congress, UCB will be sharing a wealth of new and important clinical data. In particular, we are proud to be sharing the first presentations of our pivotal Phase 3 data from our extensive research programmes in psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. The depth of our research programmes is testimony to our continuing commitment to delivering real value for people living with these conditions.

In addition, our three sponsored scientific symposia will bring the rheumatology community together to discuss and debate 'Raising the Target for Patients Living with Psoriatic Arthritis', 'Raising the Target for Patients Living with Axial Spondyloarthritis' and 'Evolving Concepts in axSpA-2022 Update'. To enhance scientific exchange, we are also pleased to support a 'Consult the Expert' session focused on enthesitis management. We look forward to continuing discussions around the latest advancements in the rheumatology field at our exhibition booth, where members of our UCB team will be ready and pleased to welcome all those in attendance.

We are honoured to be partnering with our esteemed colleagues and peers to drive the future of rheumatology at this year's congress. We look forward to being a part of EULAR 2022!

