UCB @ AAN 2021: Embracing digital knowledge sharing and virtual engagement …

Like a significant proportion of the word's neurology community, UCB colleagues from around the world are excited to be participating in the 73rd American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting which, this year, takes place in a wholly digital setting.

Alongside posters spanning epilepsy and Parkinson's Disease, we're especially proud to be presenting a co-authored patient-led poster which aims to shed additional light on the day to day experiences of living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). We hope this analysis could provide pivotal insights into the reality of living with gMG and that, in the future, this might support healthcare professionals to improve understanding and management of this rare and often times debilitating neuromuscular disease.

Meetings like AAN provide us with an opportunity to interact with and learn from leaders in Neurology from around the word, and to share our enthusiasm for translating patient insights into unique, disease-modifying solutions that we believe have offer the potential to provide value and transform the patient experience.

UCB will also be hosting a virtual symposium to trace the clinical features of rare autoimmune neuromuscular diseases, such as gMG, back to their origins in the immune system and gain a unique perspective on the lived patient experience. The symposium, which will be hosted virtually on Tuesday 20 April, 09:00-10:00 EST, will be joined by an esteemed faculty including James F. Howard, Jr., The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Saiju Jacob, University Hospitals Birmingham, UK and Nancy Law, Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

Although the increasingly virtual nature of international scientific meetings presents new and unique challenges, we share the passion and commitment of the AAN for this new digital forum. In line with our wider digital business transformation ambition we are embracing multi-channel platforms and technology to ensure we can continue to share and engage with the Neurology community. Together, we are united in our ambition to improve the lives of people living with neurological diseases - whether in a physical or virtual setting.

Follow us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook) to stay informed about our 'Inspired by Patients, Driven by Science' approach and our commitment to delivering improved solutions to support patients living with rare and chronic diseases.