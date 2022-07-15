UCB : Acquisition and disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 15 July 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

Acquisition of own shares

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2022.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 500 000 UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with initial validity until 31 August 2022, effective as from 28 June 2022, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2022, UCB repurchased 162 000 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 8 July 2022 up to and including 14 July 2022, as follows:

Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long-Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

