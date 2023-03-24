Advanced search
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
2023-03-24
78.98 EUR   +0.13%
03:13pUcb : Acquisition of own shares
02:31aUCB Convening Notice to the General Meeting of theShareholders 2023
02:31aUCB Convening Notice to the General Meeting of theShareholders 2023
UCB : Acquisition of own shares

03/24/2023
Acquisition of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 24 March 2023 - 20:00 (CET) - Regulated information

Acquisition of own shares

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2023.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 500 000 UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with initial validity until 28 April 2023, effective as from 27 February 2023, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2023, UCB repurchased 57.644 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels on 17 March 2023, as follows:

As a result thereof, the Share Repurchase Program 2023 has been completed.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 700 people in 36 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Attachments

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
