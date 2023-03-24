UCB : Acquisition of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 24 March 2023 - 20:00 (CET) - Regulated information

Acquisition of own shares

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2023.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 500 000 UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with initial validity until 28 April 2023, effective as from 27 February 2023, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2023, UCB repurchased 57.644 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels on 17 March 2023, as follows:

​ As a result thereof, the Share Repurchase Program 2023 has been completed.

