Brussels (Belgium), 10 May 2024 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2024.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1,300,000 UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with initial validity until 30 June 2024, effective as from 02 April 2024, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2024, UCB repurchased 122,429 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 03 May 2024 up to and including 09 May 2024, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32 2 559 94 14

antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications

Laurent Schots

T+32 2 559 92 64

laurent.schots@ucb.com

