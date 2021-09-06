UCB : BIMZELX▼ (bimekizumab) Receives First Positive Health Technology Assessment Worldwide …

· The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence published its final Technology Appraisal Guidance recommending bimekizumab as a treatment option for adults with severe plaque psoriasis

· This first positive health technology assessment worldwide recognizes the value that bimekizumab can bring to patients, healthcare systems and societies

Brussels, Belgium - 6th September 2021 - 0700 CEST - UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the UK health technology assessment body that appraises new medicines for use in England and Wales, has published its final Technology Appraisal Guidance (TAG) recommending BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) as a treatment option for adults with severe plaque psoriasis who have not responded to other systemic treatments, or if these treatments are contraindicated, or not tolerated.1 This positive guidance is the outcome of the first health technology assessment for bimekizumab worldwide.

'The positive health technology assessment by NICE recognizes the value that bimekizumab can bring to patients, to healthcare systems and to societies, and is underpinned by UCB's commitment to ensuring access to our innovative medicines in a timely manner,' said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB. 'We are delighted with the speed in which bimekizumab could be available to psoriasis patients in England and Wales, and support NICE's appraisal of our new psoriasis treatment option.'

Bimekizumab is the first medicine to be evaluated and recommended through NICE's new Expedited Low-Risk Fast Track Appraisal, and National Health Service (NHS) funding for bimekizumab could be available in England and Wales within approximately one month.1

NICE made its recommendations based on a submission that included efficacy and safety data from the bimekizumab Phase 3 clinical program in psoriasis.1 It considered that evidence from these trials showed that bimekizumab was more effective than adalimumab, secukinumab and ustekinumab.1 NICE also concluded that indirect comparisons suggested that bimekizumab was similarly or more effective than other biological treatments, including risankizumab, brodalumab and ixekizumab.1

Further health technology assessments of bimekizumab are underway in countries in the European Union (EU), with decisions anticipated later in the year.

In August 2021, bimekizumab received marketing authorization in Great Britain,2 and in countries of the EU,3 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

About BIMZELX (bimekizumab)

Bimekizumab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to IL-17A, IL-17F and IL-17AF cytokines, blocking their interaction with the IL-17RA/IL-17RC receptor complex.3 Elevated concentrations of IL-17A and IL-17F have been implicated in the pathogenesis of several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including plaque psoriasis.3 Bimekizumab inhibits these proinflammatory cytokines, resulting in the normalization of skin inflammation and, as a consequence, improvement in clinical symptoms associated with psoriasis.3

Bimzelx®▼ (bimekizumab) EU/EEA* Important Safety Information

The most frequently reported adverse reactions with bimekizumab were upper respiratory tract infections (14.5%) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and oral candidiasis (7.3%). Common adverse reactions (≥1/100 to

Bimekizumab is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or any of the excipients and in patients with clinically important active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).

Bimekizumab may increase the risk of infections. Treatment with bimekizumab must not be administered in patients with any clinically important active infection. Patients treated with bimekizumab should be instructed to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur. Prior to initiating treatment with bimekizumab, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Bimekizumab should not be given in patients with active TB and patients receiving bimekizumab should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB.

Cases of new or exacerbations of inflammatory bowel disease have been reported with bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is not recommended in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. If a patient develops signs and symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease or experiences an exacerbation of pre-existing inflammatory bowel disease, bimekizumab should be discontinued and appropriate medical management should be initiated. Serious hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic reactions have been observed with IL-17 inhibitors. If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of bimekizumab should be discontinued immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.

Live vaccines should not be given in patients treated with bimekizumab.

Please consult the summary of product characteristics in relation to other side effects, full safety and prescribing information. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf

Last accessed: September 2021.

▼ This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

