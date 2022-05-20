Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  UCB
  News
  Summary
UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/20 11:35:27 am EDT
87.02 EUR   -1.85%
02:15pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PUMP / DUMP #31 : The week's gainers and losers
Avantor Names Jonathan Peacock Chairman
UCB : Disposal of own shares

05/20/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 20 May 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following an exercise of stock options by a member of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant member of the personnel, within the framework of the Long-Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.


For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

0 Like

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 288 M 5 579 M 5 579 M
Net income 2022 770 M 812 M 812 M
Net Debt 2022 1 683 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 16 772 M 17 694 M 17 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 8 284
Free-Float 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
