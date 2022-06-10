Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
81.36 EUR   -2.09%
02:13pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
03:42aUCB : Financial Reporting Document
PU
06/07UCB : Supporting Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Awareness Week
PU
UCB : Disposal of own shares

06/10/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 10 June 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long-Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

In addition to these exercises, on 10 June 2022, in accordance with the vesting rules under its 2020 2021 and 2022 LTI plans, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free a total of 1 490 UCB shares OTC to 6 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 10 June 2022 was € 83.10.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

0 Like

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 18:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
