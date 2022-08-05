Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:38 2022-08-05 am EDT
73.72 EUR   +0.08%
02:16pUCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC
PU
02:06pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
07/28UCB HY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS : Strong performance, resilience and delivery
PU
UCB : Disposal of own shares

08/05/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 5 August 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long-Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

In addition to these exercises, on 1 August 2022, in accordance with the vesting rules under its 2019, 2020 and 2021 LTI plan, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free a total of 7 984 UCB shares OTC to 10 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 1 August 2022 was € 79.28.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
