UCB : Disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 5 August 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long-Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

In addition to these exercises, on 1 August 2022, in accordance with the vesting rules under its 2019, 2020 and 2021 LTI plan, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free a total of 7 984 UCB shares OTC to 10 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 1 August 2022 was € 79.28.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32 2 559 94 14

antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications

Laurent Schots

T+32 2 559 92 64

laurent.schots@ucb.com

