    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
71.10 EUR   +0.91%
08:20aUCB : Financial Reporting Document
PU
09/07UCB : Looking forward to an exceptional EADV 2022 experience
PU
09/07UCB Announces New Three-Year Results from the BE BRIGHT Open-Label Extension Study
CI
UCB : Disposal of own shares

09/09/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
Disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 9 September 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that on 5 September 2022, in accordance with the vesting rules under its 2020 and 2021 LTI plan, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free a total of 742 UCB shares OTC to 4 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 5 September 2022 was € 69.50.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
