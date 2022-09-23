Advanced search
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:37 2022-09-23 am EDT
69.44 EUR   +3.70%
09/22UCB : presents latest data from generalized myasthenia gravis portfolio at AANEM meeting
PU
09/20UCB : European Medicine Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Applications for Bimekizumab in Psoriatic Arthritis and Axial Spondyloarthritis
PU
09/09UCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
UCB : Disposal of own shares

09/23/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Disposal of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 23 September 2022 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long-Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:12:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 344 M 5 246 M 5 246 M
Net income 2022 543 M 533 M 533 M
Net Debt 2022 2 343 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 12 720 M 12 367 M 12 487 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB-33.27%12 487
CSL LIMITED-3.30%89 937
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-13.07%39 695
BIOGEN INC.-16.38%29 113
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-48.51%25 890
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-34.33%18 496