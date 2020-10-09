UCB : Disposals of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 9 October 2020 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ('UCB' or the 'Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) announces that on 5 October 2020, in accordance with the vesting rules under its LTI plans, it has delivered for free a total of 896 UCB shares OTC to 2 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 5 October 2020 was € 99.50.

