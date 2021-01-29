Log in
UCB

UCB

(UCB)
UCB : Disposals of own shares

01/29/2021 | 02:10pm EST
Brussels (Belgium), 29 January 2021 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ('UCB' or the 'Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
