    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
UCB : Disposals of own shares

08/02/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
Media Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.92.64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 18:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 561 M 6 605 M 6 605 M
Net income 2021 906 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net Debt 2021 817 M 970 M 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 17 220 M 20 465 M 20 450 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 59,2%
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 91,20 €
Average target price 107,22 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB7.95%20 427
CSL LIMITED3.94%96 600
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.17.80%64 616
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.10.53%51 119
BIOGEN INC.33.44%48 694
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336