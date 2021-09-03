Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. UCB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 09/03 11:35:12 am
98.04 EUR   -0.81%
02:12pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:12pUCB : Transparency notification Wellington
PU
10:24aUCB'S BRAINE SITE : Biopharma's best-kept secret
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UCB : Disposals of own shares

09/03/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brussels (Belgium), 3 September 2021 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:


This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
Media Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.92.64 Laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UCB
02:12pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:12pUCB : Transparency notification Wellington
PU
10:24aUCB'S BRAINE SITE : Biopharma's best-kept secret
AQ
09/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio Tinto, Tr..
09/01UCB : Meeting unmet needs in epilepsy management through digital health technolo..
PU
08/30UCB : Evolving the epilepsy treatment paradigm
AQ
08/30UCB : Creating meaningful partnerships to alleviate the global burden of epileps..
PU
08/29UCB : Evolving the epilepsy treatment paradigm
PU
08/27UCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
08/27UCB : showcases commitment to treatment and management of epilepsy at …
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UCB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 624 M 6 683 M 6 683 M
Net income 2021 959 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net Debt 2021 836 M 993 M 993 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 18 662 M 22 177 M 22 176 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 98,84 €
Average target price 112,48 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB17.00%22 138
CSL LIMITED7.31%102 224
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.12.65%62 196
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.15.13%54 165
BIOGEN INC.38.14%50 011
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.8.31%41 927