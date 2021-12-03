Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/03 11:35:22 am
96.56 EUR   -0.14%
02:12pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
05:42aWORKING TOWARD A MORE EQUITABLE FUTURE : Addressing Barriers in the …
PU
12/02Novartis Sees 4% Compound Annual Growth in Sales Through 2026
MT
UCB : Disposals of own shares

12/03/2021 | 02:12pm EST
Brussels (Belgium), 3 December 2021 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

In addition to these exercises, on 1 December 2021, in accordance with the vesting rules under its 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 LTI plans, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free a total of 5 162 UCB shares OTC to 15 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 1 December 2021 was € 96,70.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
Media Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.92.64 Laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 19:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 613 M 6 355 M 6 355 M
Net income 2021 972 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net Debt 2021 821 M 930 M 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 18 258 M 20 647 M 20 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 59,1%
