Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  UCB    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/16 10:47:09 am
87.33 EUR   +0.82%
10:31aUCB : Employee Engagement and Mobility Drives Better Patient Outcomes
PU
12/04UCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
12/04UCB : Scientific Collaboration and Innovation in Hematology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UCB : Employee Engagement and Mobility Drives Better Patient Outcomes

12/16/2020 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted by
Marie Blanchard, Patient Value Neurology & Europe/International Solutions
16-Dec-2020


As we approach the end of this year - one that has challenged many of us to adapt to the realities of 'living at work,' I have been reflecting on our work at UCB and the strength that comes from never losing sight of people - specifically the patients we serve and the people we work with who drive our mission forward.

The global trials of 2020 came as UCB was embarking on new challenges of its own - evolving our quest to answer the needs of the many unheard voices in the rare disease space. And for me, all of this came with more personal changes as I transitioned into a new function at the company in market access.

When I started at UCB four years ago, I was struck by how tangible the drive to achieve success is for the patients we serve across the organization. Just as remarkable is how much UCB supports individual employees in their career pursuits. I find purpose in working for a company that supports employees' ambitions and passions, while keeping patients' needs at the forefront. I've experienced this first-hand with my own move from policy into market access, combined with a two-year assignment in the UCB Strategic Plan team. UCB has supported my own ambitions to explore new roles outside of my areas of expertise because they know that encouraging people to pursue their passions at work makes for a stronger company.

In a year where each of us has rediscovered the need to adapt, to take stock of our health and wellness and support each other, working directly with rare disease communities is a reminder that these patients have lived with health concerns for far longer as they manage their unique and varied needs. According to the NIH, there are 7,000 known rare diseases and only 5% of them have treatment options. While each individual patient community in a rare disease might be smaller, the need for safe and effective treatments is immense, and we are driven to help fill in those gaps. UCB has the potential to make a tangible difference.

UCB is determined to take its commitment to patients a step further through its sustainability initiative, pioneered last year, which promotes health equity, ensuring that every patient that needs a UCB medicine, has access to it in a viable, sustainable way. As we move our rare disease work forward, I have been heartened to see so many of my colleagues rise to - and exceed - the challenges of this moment.

Even as we are physically apart, I'm so grateful to be in a supportive environment and surrounded by passionate teammates, who value patient-centric innovation and who are committed to providing solutions that optimize the care pathway for patients. With 2020 nearly in the rear view, I can say with certainty, that it is our commitment to putting people first that has enabled us to not only weather the uncertainties of this year, but has helped us thrive, grow and come out stronger.

Those living with rare diseases often feel forgotten, misheard or misunderstood. There is an incredible opportunity for passionate, entrepreneurial people to contribute to writing UCB's next chapter by delivering impactful solutions for rare disease patients. If you're interested in committing yourself to aiding those in need, while feeling supported by a company that shares your values and supports your ambitions, I welcome you to join something rare and be part of the experience, by exploring our opportunities, here.

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 15:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about UCB
10:31aUCB : Employee Engagement and Mobility Drives Better Patient Outcomes
PU
12/04UCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
12/04UCB : Scientific Collaboration and Innovation in Hematology
PU
12/02Amgen Inc. - World's Leading Life Science Companies Now Enrolling COMMUNITY, ..
AQ
12/01Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - World's Leading Life Science Companie..
AQ
11/30COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs
RE
11/30Covid r&d alliance launches trial of amgen, ucb, takeda drugs for hospitalize..
RE
11/20UCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
11/19UCB : unleashes the power of data in new collaboration
PU
11/17UCB : VIMPAT (lacosamide) CV now approved by FDA in …
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 212 M 6 354 M 6 354 M
Net income 2020 742 M 905 M 905 M
Net Debt 2020 1 412 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 16 366 M 19 896 M 19 950 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 112,16 €
Last Close Price 86,62 €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Evelyn du Monceau Chairman
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCB22.17%19 896
CSL LIMITED5.11%99 584
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.84.76%48 406
BIOGEN INC.-16.18%38 275
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.44.53%34 558
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.182.58%34 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ