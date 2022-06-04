Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06/03 11:35:21 am EDT
81.20 EUR   -0.15%
08:12aUCB : Financial Reporting Document
PU
06/03UCB : “Hacking” Agile Project Management to Unlock Greater Patient Value
PU
06/02UCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UCB : Financial Reporting Document

06/04/2022 | 08:12am EDT
UCB VIRTUAL BRIEFING:

Bimekizumab Phase 3 Studies in

Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA)

and Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

Bimekizumab is not approved for use in nr-axSpA, AS or PsA by any regulatory authority worldwide. The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in nr-axSpA, AS and PsA have not been established.

© UCB Biopharma SRL, 2022. All rights reserved Date of preparation: May 2022. GL-N-BK-AS-2200005

Disclaimer and safe harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Important factors that could result in such differences include but are not limited to: global spread and impacts of wars and pandemics, including COVID-19, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third- party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving war in Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB.

UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

Proprietary and Confidential Property of UCB

Bimekizumab is not approved for use in nr-axSpA, AS or PsA by any regulatory authority worldwide.

GL-N-BK-AS-2200005

The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in nr-axSpA, AS and PsA have not been established.

Date of preparation: May 2022

2

01

Welcome

Antje Witte, Head of Investor Relations, UCB

02

Introduction

Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of US, UCB

03

Background Bimekizumab Phase 3 Studies in

Axial Spondyloarthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis

Agenda

Dr. John Ioannou, Head of Medical Affairs Rheumatology, UCB

04

Bimekizumab Phase 3 Study

Results in Axial Spondyloarthritis

Lianne S. Gensler, M.D. Professor of Medicine, Director, Spondyloarthritis Research Program & Clinic, University of

California, San Francisco, U.S

05

Bimekizumab Phase 3 Study

Results in Psoriatic Arthritis

Dr. Joseph Merola, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, U.S.

06

Q&A

Bimekizumab is not approved for use in nr-axSpA, AS or PsA by any regulatory authority worldwide.

GL-N-BK-AS-2200005

The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in nr-axSpA, AS and PsA have not been established.

Date of preparation: May 2022

Proprietary and Confidential Property of UCB

3

Welcome

Emmanuel Caeymaex

Property of UCB

Head of US, UCB

Confidential

Executive Vice President Immunology Solutions and

Proprietary and

GL-N-BK-AS-2200005

Date of preparation: May 2022

4

BIMZELX®(bimekizumab) is the first IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

European Union

August 20211

Great Britain

August 20212

Japan

January 20223

Canada

February 20224

Australia

March 20225

Pre-filled Syringe

Pre-filled Pen

EU Product and Packaging Only

EU Product and Packaging Only

Bimekizumab is approved for moderate-to-severeplaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy in the European Union and Great Britain.The label information may differ in other countries. Please check local prescribing information. ▼ This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions

Proprietary and Confidential Property of UCB

References:

  1. BIMZELX (bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf.Last accessed: May 2022;
  2. BIMZELX (bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834; https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12833. Last accessed: May 2022.
  3. Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency https://www.pmda.go.jp/english/review-services/reviews/approved-information/drugs/0001.html.Last accessed: May 2022.
  4. BIMZELX (bimekizumab) Canada Product Monograph. Available at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00064702.PDF 00064702.PDF (hres.ca)Last accessed: May 2022.
  5. BIMZELX (bimekizumab) Australia. Available at: https://www.tga.gov.au/apm-summary/bimzelx. Last accessed May 2022.

Bimekizumab is not approved for use in nr-axSpA, AS or PsA by any regulatory authority worldwide.

The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in nr-axSpA, AS and PsA have not been established.

GL-N-BK-AS-2200005

Date of preparation: May 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 301 M 5 682 M 5 682 M
Net income 2022 770 M 825 M 825 M
Net Debt 2022 1 694 M 1 815 M 1 815 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 15 361 M 16 464 M 16 464 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 284
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 81,20 €
Average target price 117,23 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB-19.08%16 464
CSL LIMITED-7.47%93 504
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.65%48 478
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-38.41%30 646
BIOGEN INC.-16.38%29 381
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-32.10%20 323